|
|
Louis Victor Hightower III
August 26, 1936 - February 2, 2020
Chapel Hill, NC
Colonel (Retired) Louis Victor ("Lou") Hightower III, of Chapel Hill, NC, died peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in 1936 at Fort Sill, OK to the late Gretchen B. Hightower and Louis V. Hightower II. He and his sisters Gretchen, Anne Ellen, and Julia were Army brats, and like his father, Lou attended West Point, graduating in 1959. Lou's assignments included duty with the 82nd Airborne and 1st Cavalry divisions, as battalion and brigade commanders in the 3rd and 4th Infantry Divisions, respectively, with the office of the Chief of Staff, the US-Spanish Combined Staff in Madrid, and with the Army's Training and Doctrine Command. Following retirement in 1987, Lou worked with Computer Sciences Corporation and as a part-time adjunct professor of Spanish at UNC Chapel Hill. He was an active member of his church and several community and civic groups. Lou is survived by his wife Carolyn (Freeman); from his first marriage his sons Vic and Jeff (Claudia), and daughter Lauren Hagan (Steve); grandchildren Vance, Connor, Devon, Isabella, Natalia, and Bodhi; sisters Anne Ellen Patten and Julia Suter and sisters-in-law Jayne Kirkpatrick (Stephen) and Diane Hancock, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Gretchen Heltzel and sisters-in-law Gloria Wagner and Sylvia Bult. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 10th, at 10:30am at The Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Flowers may be sent to the church, or donations made in Lou's name to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020