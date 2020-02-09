Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
The Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill.
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Hightower


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Hightower Obituary
Louis Victor Hightower III

August 26, 1936 - February 2, 2020

Chapel Hill, NC

Colonel (Retired) Louis Victor ("Lou") Hightower III, of Chapel Hill, NC, died peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in 1936 at Fort Sill, OK to the late Gretchen B. Hightower and Louis V. Hightower II. He and his sisters Gretchen, Anne Ellen, and Julia were Army brats, and like his father, Lou attended West Point, graduating in 1959. Lou's assignments included duty with the 82nd Airborne and 1st Cavalry divisions, as battalion and brigade commanders in the 3rd and 4th Infantry Divisions, respectively, with the office of the Chief of Staff, the US-Spanish Combined Staff in Madrid, and with the Army's Training and Doctrine Command. Following retirement in 1987, Lou worked with Computer Sciences Corporation and as a part-time adjunct professor of Spanish at UNC Chapel Hill. He was an active member of his church and several community and civic groups. Lou is survived by his wife Carolyn (Freeman); from his first marriage his sons Vic and Jeff (Claudia), and daughter Lauren Hagan (Steve); grandchildren Vance, Connor, Devon, Isabella, Natalia, and Bodhi; sisters Anne Ellen Patten and Julia Suter and sisters-in-law Jayne Kirkpatrick (Stephen) and Diane Hancock, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Gretchen Heltzel and sisters-in-law Gloria Wagner and Sylvia Bult. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 10th, at 10:30am at The Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Flowers may be sent to the church, or donations made in Lou's name to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -