Louis Parker Stevens



January 27, 1931 - July 29, 2020



Garner



Louis Parker Stevens passed away peacefully in his home on July 29, 2020.



Funeral services will be 11:30 am Friday at Garner United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Sauls Stevens; daughters, Bonnie Stevens (Sharon) and Kim Stevens (Curtis); grandchildren , Hilary Wilson (Adam) and Lauren White (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Macey Wilson and Hailey White; sisters, Betty Sorrell, Hazel Lee and Linda Ingram. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Ellington and his brother, James Stevens.



He was born in Garner, NC to Robert and Lena Stevens. He grew up on a farm in Wake County outside of Garner. He graduated high school and attended Wake Forest College until he joined the US Army. He served most of his Army years at Myrtle Beach, SC. While in the Army, he married Carolyn. After leaving the service, he and Carolyn returned to Garner where they made their home.



He was a longtime member of Garner United Methodist Church and served several years as President of the Men's Bible Class. He was a charter member of the Garner Civitan Club and was honored as Civitan of the Year.



He served several years on both the Garner Town Recreation and the Wake County Advisory Committees.



Memorials may be sent to the Scholarship Fund, Men's Bible Class, Garner United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2179, Garner, NC 27529 or to Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed during the funeral and graveside services. Mr. Stevens will lie in state for viewing on Thursday, from 1 to 5pm, at the funeral home.



