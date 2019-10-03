Home

Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
1520 Canterbury Road
Raleigh, NC
Louis Paul Dohme


1953 - 2019
Louis Paul Dohme Obituary
Louis Paul Dohme

August 27, 1953-September 21, 2019

Raleigh

Louis Paul Dohme age 66 of Raleigh, died unexpectedly on September 21, 2019. Survived by wife Linda Dohme and children, Jessica Dohme 21 and Joshua Dohme 17. Services will be held October 4, 2019 at 3:30 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, 27608. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 3, 2019
