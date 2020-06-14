Louis Turner Kelly
April 1, 1929 - June 6, 2020
Raleigh
Louis Turner Kelly, 91, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 at Rex Hospital.
Private Family Services have been arranged for Sunday, June 21st at Mitchell Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live at 1:00 pm through the Facebook Page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park so all can be present with the family in spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Presbyterian Church of America - % 321 Initiative - 6520 Ray Road - Raleigh, NC 27613.
The full obituary and online register book are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.