Louis T. Kelly
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Turner Kelly

April 1, 1929 - June 6, 2020

Raleigh

Louis Turner Kelly, 91, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

Private Family Services have been arranged for Sunday, June 21st at Mitchell Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live at 1:00 pm through the Facebook Page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park so all can be present with the family in spirit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Presbyterian Church of America - % 321 Initiative - 6520 Ray Road - Raleigh, NC 27613.

The full obituary and online register book are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Service
01:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved