Louise Campbell Beville Feb 7, 1945 - Dec 29, 2019 Apex, NC
Louise passed away Sunday December 29, 2019 after a 17 year battle with multiple cancers. The side effects of nearly two decades of chemo, radiation and immunotherapy treatments were brutal, but she never let it slow her down and faced it with humor and courage, remaining active, even boating and kayaking in the days before her death. Ultimately, she succumbed to the organ damage caused by these treatments. She passed peacefully surrounded by family as they held her hands, hugged her, and kissed her goodbye.
Louise was born on February 7, 1945 in Richmond VA and was raised in Chelsea NY and Wappingers Falls NY. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Elementary school in Wappingers and graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in the first graduating class in 1962. She then pursued a career in nursing, earning her RN from St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie NY. In 1980 she returned to school again, earning a Master of Science in Public Health Administration with a concentration in Health Administration. In 1990 she was awarded Certification as a NC Public Manager.
Louise moved to North Carolina with her husband in 1967 where her sons Michael and Alan were born. She practiced nursing at Rex Hospital, the North Carolina Arthritis and Allergy Center, the NC Correctional Institution for Women, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from which she retired after 21 years of service. She then joined the staff of Transitions Hospice. She also volunteered her time with the Open Door Clinic, Transitions Hospice, Wake Interfaith Hospitality Network and her beloved Kairos Prison Ministry where she was a volunteer for 25 years.
Louise was a faithful communicant at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cary until she moved to Apex NC where she joined St. Andrew the Apostle. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, George Beville, her sons Michael Zapata of Cary and Alan Zapata of West Hartford CT, grandchildren Jack and Libby of West Hartford and Taylor and Avery of Cary. She is also survived by three stepchildren Jonathan and Clay Beville of Clayton and Sherry Beville of Florida and a step grandchild Elijah Beville of NJ.
Louise is also survived by her three half-sisters, Roberta Honnick, Dolores Martin and Carol Clark of NY. She was predeceased by her parents Harriett and Bob Campbell, her brother Bob Campbell Jr and her birth mother Viola Andrus. She is also survived by her niece Colleen Campbell and nephew Scott Campbell.
Donations may be made in Louise's memory to Kairos of NC, PO Box 4664, Cary, NC 29519 or Transitions Hospice, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Her memorial service will be on Friday January 24th at 3:30 pm at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex, NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020