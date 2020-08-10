1/1
Louise Bowling Sherron
1930 - 2020
Louise Bowling Sherron

May 31, 1930 - August 7, 2020

Zebulon

Louise Bowling Sherron, 90, passed away on Friday. She was born in Wake County to the late James Willis and Fannie Clara Tharrington Bowling. She worked as the church secretary of Zebulon Baptist Church for 38 years. At the time of her retirement, she was bestowed the title of Secretary Emeritus. Prior to this tenure, she worked at the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Bobby Horton Sherron; daughter, Phyllis "Oma" Sherron Heeres; brother, Bill Bowling and sister, Annie Pearl Collie.

She is survived by her grandsons, Allan Johnson (Kendra) and Bobby Johnson (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Paul (Elizabeth), Dean, Savannah and Abigail Johnson and son-in-law, Chuck Heeres (Pat).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zebulon Baptist Church.

Funeral service, 1:30pm, Tuesday, at Zebulon Baptist Church. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 11am – 12pm at Zebulon Baptist Church. Entombment at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

Livestream available via Zebulon Baptist Church Facebook page or check link on myzbc.org. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Zebulon Baptist Church sanctuary
AUG
11
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Zebulon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
