Louise Leach Buchan
March 24, 1923 - July 2, 2019
Aberdeen
Louise Martin Buchan, 96, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on July 2nd, predeceased by her late husband, Lee S. Buchan, Sr. and her late son, Lee "Sam" S. Buchan, Jr. She held a degree from Belmont College in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Buchan was a Girl Scout, a member of the John Blue Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Walter Hines Page and Cardinal Book Clubs, the Aberdeen Home and Garden Club, and was a charter member of the Page Memorial United Methodist Church's Lenten Luncheon Committee. She is survived by her daughter, Kam Buchan Hurst, son-in-law Ricky Hurst, granddaughters Jessica Buchan Seaford (Chris Seaford), Jordan Buchan, and Mary Kathryn Hurst, and great-grandchildren Leah Buchan, Willow Auman, and Levi Seaford.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019