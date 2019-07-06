Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Buchan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Buchan


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Buchan Obituary
Louise Leach Buchan

March 24, 1923 - July 2, 2019

Aberdeen

Louise Martin Buchan, 96, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on July 2nd, predeceased by her late husband, Lee S. Buchan, Sr. and her late son, Lee "Sam" S. Buchan, Jr. She held a degree from Belmont College in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Buchan was a Girl Scout, a member of the John Blue Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Walter Hines Page and Cardinal Book Clubs, the Aberdeen Home and Garden Club, and was a charter member of the Page Memorial United Methodist Church's Lenten Luncheon Committee. She is survived by her daughter, Kam Buchan Hurst, son-in-law Ricky Hurst, granddaughters Jessica Buchan Seaford (Chris Seaford), Jordan Buchan, and Mary Kathryn Hurst, and great-grandchildren Leah Buchan, Willow Auman, and Levi Seaford.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boles Funeral Home
Download Now