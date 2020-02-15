Home

Louise Burton


1924 - 2020
Louise Burton Obituary
Louise Burton

December 4, 1924 - February 2, 2020

Raleigh

Louise Burton, 95, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband and her four siblings.

A native of Brookville, PA, Louise was the youngest of five children of the late Wade M. and Florence J. (Campbell) Henderson. She married John Burton of DuBois, PA, and had three children. The family relocated to Northampton, MA, in 1963. She and Jack moved to Raleigh, NC, in 2003 to be near their daughters.

Louise was a loving wife and mother, a wonderful cook, baker, and homemaker, and kept a positive outlook on life.

Surviving are daughters Mary-Anne Leary of Wilmington, NC, and Nancy Chocklett (Greg), of Raleigh, NC, son Thomas Burton (Tina Chang) of Alexandria, VA, four grandchildren and one great-grandson, a sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Extended family will gather in the spring in Louise's hometown for interment of the ashes. Memorial gifts may be made to Smile Train or a .
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2020
