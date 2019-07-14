Louise Josephine Horn Cinoman



1930 - 2019



Cary



Louise Josephine Horn Cinoman, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on July 7 after a long battle with cancer. She was 88.



Louise was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1930. After graduating from Northwestern High School, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Wayne State University. Louise married Richard Cinoman in 1960 and they celebrated nearly 59 years together. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Detroit before retiring to raise her family.



Louise was actively engaged in the arts, and enjoyed painting, copper enameling, and flower arranging. She also volunteered a significant amount of time to the Jewish community through her involvement in Hadassah, and to the Women's Rights Movement through the League of Women Voters.



She is survived by her husband Richard, her son Michael and his wife Nancy, her son Andrew and his husband Paul, and her three grandchildren, Ryan, Julianne, and Matthew. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you consider a donation in her memory to Hadassah (hadassah.org) or the League of Women Voters (lwv.org). Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019