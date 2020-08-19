Amelia Louise Dail



Raleigh



Louise Dail, 87, of Raleigh died Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born March 15, 1933 in Washington, NC. Louise, "Weezie", was the daughter of the late Robert Jerome and Amelia Turner Dail, who died in 1966 and 1990, respectively. One brother, Robert Jerome Dail, Jr., predeceased her in 1990.



She attended John H. Small and Washington High Schools, graduating in 1951.



She then attended Woman's College (UNC-G) in Greensboro (1951-1952), before transferring to Rex School of Nursing, graduating in 1955. Her nursing career included; the O.R.at Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson, NC, July 1955 - January 1956; Private Labor Nurse for Drs. Ruark, Egerton and Greer, 1956-1966, where she assisted with many deliveries over the 10 years. She returned to Rex Hospital as a staff nurse in Labor and Delivery, 1966-1971, transferring to ICU, where she served as the Head Nurse of the Medical Intensive Care unit for 25 years. She retired from Rex after 30 years of service.



After retirement, she was busy as a volunteer at Rex, in the Breast Center and Pulmonary Rehab., plus active in the Mended Hearts organization, Reach to Recovery (American Cancer Society), Meals on Wheels, WCPE Radio, and her church, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, where she was an active member since 1957, as a Stephen Minister, Altar Guild, Visiting Friend, Communion Steward, Volunteer at the Reception Desk, and the Chancel Choir. She sang in the Chancel Choir since 1963, played hand bells for 25 years, and sang in the Raleigh Oratorio (Master Chorale) for 25 years and the Raleigh Consort for 5 years.



She was happiest when doing something for someone else and was very devoted to her family and friends.



Her survivors include: Niece, Rita Ring, nephew, Gerry J. Dail, (Barbara C.) grand-nieces, Wendy DePinto, Bree Dail, Anna Marble, (Jonathan), grand-nephews, Matthew R. Dail, (Vanessa), Christopher Carlson, great great-nieces, Jordan Foster, Olivianna Marble, great great -nephews, Kaleb Carlson, David Dail and Lukegreyson Marble; several cousins and many cherished friends.



She loved to garden and travel, music, birds, especially Blue Birds, flowers, cats and God's beauty were so important in her life, but most important was her church.



A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21st at 11:00 am at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hayes Barton UMC, 2209 Fairview Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608; Wake County SPCA, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27690-6351; Rex Healthcare Foundation, 4420 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607; Susan B Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309 or WCPE Radio, PO Box 897 Wake Forest, NC 27588.



Funeral Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.



