Louise Dennis



March 13, 1926 - July 16, 2019



Henderson



Mrs. Louise Williams Dennis, 93, died peacefully Tuesday, July 16, at Duke Hospital with her family at her side. She was born March 13, 1926, in Anderson County, S.C., to Dr. John W. Williams and Elma Dunn Williams. She attended Furman University and received her B.S.N. degree from Duke University School of Nursing in Durham. She worked as office nurse for Dr. R.G. Currin for several years. She was rarely defeated at Rummikub, canasta, Trivial Pursuit or pelican counting at Topsail Beach. She was generous with her heart, and downright philanthropic with her wit.



She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, where she served on multiple



committees, had been a Sunday school teacher, and tutored in the Ark Program.



A memorial service will be held Today at 11 a.m. at First Baptist, directed by Dr. Ron Cava.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Baker



Dennis, and her brother, Henry Austin Williams of Belton, S.C.



She disliked long obituaries, but loved her family and wanted all included. Surviving are her son, Dr. William A. Dennis and his wife Diane of Henderson; son, Dr. Steven H. Dennis and wife Christine of Raleigh, daughter, Jane Dennis Walters and husband Dr. Mark David Walters of Durham; daughter-in-law Lou Leary Dennis of Raleigh; nine grandchildren, Austin McIver Dennis (Erin), Steven Baker Dennis (Meredith), Scott Daniel Dennis (Jessica), Austin John-Daniel Dennis (Chris), Jenny Louise Walters, Allison Daniel Walters, Elizabeth Atkins Lima (Felipe), Clyde Kelly Atkins, and Reagan Victoria Atkins; three great-grandchildren, Elle, Ozzie and Anne Louise; nieces and nephews, Dennis and Amine Tharrington of Henderson, Grey and Tom Currin of Oxford, Ann and Jerry Hoyle of Henderson, Dean and Alma Cassell of South Dartmouth, Mass.; Tim Cassell of South Dartmouth, Mass.; John and Mandy Williams of Elberton, Ga.; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Dennis Cassell of South Dartmouth, Mass.



The family will receive friends following the service in the Jeffcoat Room of First Baptist Church; at other times they will be at the home of Bill and Diane Dennis 408 Beechwood Trail.



Memorial donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 75 Henderson, NC 27536, or the Duke University School of Nursing, 307 Trent Dr. Durham, NC 27710.



The family wishes to express their thanks for the many special people who loved and cared for her and brought as much joy into her life as she did into ours.



Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019