Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Southern Pines, NC
Louise E. Crum


1936 - 2019
Louise E. Crum Obituary
Louise Elaine Crum

Southern Pines

Louise Elaine Crum, 83, passed away peacefully at 3:57 am on Friday, Nov. 15th at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 24th at 3:00 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Southern Pines, NC. Interment will be at Raleigh Memorial Park at a later date.

Mrs. Crum was born February 24, 1936 in Gosport, IN to the late Iva Helen Williams and Jewel VanBuskirk. She held a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education from Indiana State University and was a teacher in Ohio for over 15 years before moving to North Carolina in 1977. She subsequently taught at Ravencroft School in Raleigh, NC until her retirement in 1999.

Louise exemplified all that is good in the teaching profession and evolved her career from teaching typing and shorthand to later teach students in computer applications, introductory accounting and business concepts.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles C. ("Chuck") Crum, Jr. of Southern Pines; sister Sheila Sue Burton of Terre Haute, IN; brother Jimmy VanBuskirk of Spencer, IN; son Cary Charles Crum, wife Janice, Fowler of Williamsburg, VA; daughter Elizabeth ("Beth") Harris of Apex, NC and five grandchildren: Christian, Colby, Connor, Grayson and Madison and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a devoted mother and wife who enjoyed travelling for vacations with her husband, sister and brother – in – law. Louise and Chuck lived in Florida after retirement in the winter months and enjoyed the sunshine and time with family and friends returning to North Carolina for their summers. Louise and Chuck were members of St. Phillips Church in Raleigh, NC for many years and actively participated in that community. Since 2013 she and Chuck have taken permanent residence at Knollwood Village in Southern Pines NC in the Townhome they purchased when they retired.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or FirstHeralth Hospice House.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 17, 2019
