Louise Edwards Dutton



July 5, 1925 – February 27, 2019



Garner



Louise Edwards Dutton, 93, entered Heaven's gates on February 27, 2019. Born on July 5, 1925 in Brunswick County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Burt Edwards and Janie Lancaster Edwards.



She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Roland Deward Dutton, Sr.; son-in-law John Wear Kinney; and brothers Cecil and Earl Edwards.



Mrs. Dutton was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She took great enjoyment in her family and being a homemaker. A woman of great faith, Mrs. Dutton was a long-time member of Highland Baptist Church.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters Amy Dutton Page (Tony) and Susan Dutton Kinney; sons Roland Dutton Jr. (Susan) and John Dutton (Melissa); grandchildren Marlowe (Peter), Daniel, Makayla, Michael, Lacy and Addison; and great-granddaughter Hayes.



The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the caregivers who provided Mrs. Dutton such geniune care over the past two years.



Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church in Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of Louise Edwards Dutton to support at Duke Eye Center. Checks may be written to Duke Eye Center, noting Mrs. Dutton in the memo line, and mailed to the following: Duke Eye Center Development, 710 W. Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701. Memorial contributions can also be made online.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary