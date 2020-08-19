Louise Godbey Fleming
Tarboro
Louise Godbey Fleming,100, passed away on August 16, 2020 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. She was born on April 8, 1920.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 22, 2020 in Edgecombe Memorial Park with the Reverend Lamont Hemminger officiating.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Dr. Thomas Smith Fleming, and her son Thomas Smith Fleming, Jr. Also preceding her in death were her parents Sallie Steelman Godbey and James Maurice Godbey, as well as her sister Maureen Godbey Mock.
Surviving Louise are her son James Rinaldo Fleming of Columbus, Ohio, her daughter Sally Fleming Moncure and her husband Thomas of Williamsburg, Virginia, her grandsons Robinson Fleming Moncure and his wife Erin of Cary, NC, and Thomas Clark Moncure and his wife Jamie of Raeford, NC, and her granddaughter Kelly Moncure Sargent and her husband Stephen of Newnan, Georgia. Louise is also survived by four great-grandchildren. They are Ellie Thomas Sargent, Caleb Austin Moncure, Luke Cokeley Moncure, and Andrew John Moncure. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Godbey Jones of Raleigh, NC.
Louise was born in Iredell County, NC in 1920 and graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1937. She graduated in 1941 from Women's College (now University of North Carolina at Greensboro) with a major in music and voice. She taught music and chorus in public schools in Roanoke Rapids, Graham, and Smithfield, NC where she met and fell in love with her husband, Tom. They were married on June 8, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC.
Her husband and children were the recipients of her unwavering love and attention. She taught many Tarboro children private piano lessons and used her music to the glory of God by singing in the choir, ringing handbells, and playing and/or directing various children's choirs at the First Baptist Church. Her other loves were antiques,opening her own business at the age of 60, and gardening, being a longtime member of the Garden Club including serving as President for several terms.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 605 Main Street, or P O Drawer 1556, Tarboro, NC 27886 or to Edgecombe Community College Foundation, The Fleming Scholarship, 2009 West Wilson Street, Tarboro, NC 27886.
Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc. of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com
