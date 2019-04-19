Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Funeral service 2:00 PM Edenton Street UMC Resources More Obituaries for Louise Wilkerson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise H. Wilkerson

On April 17th 2019, after a long and beautiful life, Louise Highsmith Wilkerson, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior!



Louise was born in Raleigh on October 5, 1924, the daughter of John Henry and Kate Herring Highsmith. She graduated from Hugh Morson High School, attended Peace College for one year and graduated from the Women's College of the University of N.C. in Greensboro, now known as UNC-G, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.



Louise taught music in the Public School Systems of Winston-Salem, NC, where she was also choir director of Ardmore Methodist Church, and in Richmond, Va. She married Louis R. Wilkerson in 1949 and they returned to Raleigh in 1956 upon completion of his medical training at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. She was active in the Wake County Medical Auxiliary (now Wake County Medical Alliance), the Raleigh Junior Woman's Club, and the Woman's Club of Raleigh.



Louise was a devoted life-long member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including choir soloist and assistant choir director. She was also a member of the Jim Marshall Singers, the North Carolina Master Chorale, formerly the Raleigh Oratorio Society, and was choir director of the Raleigh Moravian Church for several years.



She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Louis R. Wilkerson, MD in 2001, sisters Lula Belle H. Rich, Katherine H. Holoman, and brother John Henry Highsmith, Jr.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, April 22nd at Edenton Street UMC. The family will receive visitors in the adjacent Garden Gallery following the service. A private interment at Oakwood Cemetery will precede the funeral service.



The family will receive visitors at the family home at other times.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edenton Street United Methodist Church, 228 W. Edenton Street Raleigh NC 27603, Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh NC 27607, or the Raleigh Boy Choir, 1329 Ridge Road Raleigh NC 27607.



Surviving are four children and spouses; Louise W. Wells and Tommy, Carol W. Shelton, Louis Reams Wilkerson, Jr. and Lynn, Martha W. Roberts and Franklin.



She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; Cameron O'Quinn (Ryan), Emory Jepsen (Chris), John-Thomas Wells, Heather McManus (Lav), Claire Anderson (Tim), Hayley Hill (Quentin), Louis Wilkerson III (Terri Lynn), Brooks Wilkerson, Sandy Roberts (Deanna), Logan Roberts, Collier Roberts (Marissa), and Parker Roberts. She is also survived by her twelve beloved great-grandchildren.



The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Louise's excellent medical team, without whom these last years of grace would not have been possible. A special thank you from the family also goes out to the loving supporters and caregivers in Louise's life: Adelaide Young, Viviane Vivor, Linda Johnson, Victoria Jackson, Lynn Guy, Royline Womack, and Terrance Dunn. Their loving faithfulness is appreciated and will be long remembered.



