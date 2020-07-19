Louise Hopkins Veasey
October 21, 1925 - July 14, 2020
Wake Forest
With both sorrow and celebration, we announce the passing of our beloved Louise. Our sorrow is for the huge empty space left in our hearts at her passing. Our celebration is for the great joy she brought to our lives, and has surely carried Home with her.
Louise was born in Hurdle Mills, NC to Oscar and Mary Clayton Hopkins. She was younger sister to Claude and big sis to Gladys. They were a close-knit family, and Louise had hilarious tales to tell of adventures growing up in the Great Depression.
When Louise was 17, she met the love of her life, Sterling Sumner Veasey. They soon realized they were meant to be and, two days after Louise's 18th birthday, Sterling showed up at the front door in his U.S. Marine uniform, and said "Come on, we're getting married!". They headed straight out to the Justice of the Peace and were wed. One week later, Sterling shipped out to serve his country in the South Pacific. It would be two long years before he returned home.
When WWII finally ended and Sterling did return, he and Louise truly began their lives together. They settled in Durham, and later in Raleigh. There they raised their two children, Louanne Veasey Clark and Sterling Matthew Veasey (Matt). They lived a wonderful life together until Sterling's passing in 1990.
Two of the greatest joys of Louise's life were her granddaughters, Julia Cynthia Clark and Alayna Gayle Veasey. She was so proud of her girls, and had a very close and loving relationship with both of them.
Louise had a quick wit, a tremendous zest for life, and a great love for people. She was a dedicated member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church. There she taught Sunday School for years, and served on multiple committees into her 90s. Louise loved good company, a good joke, and she never forgot the joy of play. Whether it was a game of bridge, visits with friends and family, or simply playing pretend with her young granddaughters, Louise was always the life of the party. We can only imagine the celebration in Heaven, with her parents and siblings, Sterling, Louanne, and all who have been waiting to see her again! We will treasure her love always, and hold her memory close in our hearts.
Louise is survived by her son, Matt and daughter-in-law, Wendy; her granddaughters Julia and Alayna; her extended family, in-laws, and "outlaws", whom she loved dearly and with whom she shared great times and wonderful memories. A celebration of life for Louise will be held at a future date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Transitions Life Care for the loving care they provided. We are so grateful to these wonderful caregivers who enabled Louise to spend her last months in her own home, and then with Matt and Wendy in theirs. Please consider making a donation in Louise's memory to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27608.