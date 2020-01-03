|
Louise Jones Tippett
October 14, 1937 - December 27, 2019
Raleigh
On Friday, December 27, 2019, Louise Jones Tippett, widow of Larry Tippett, died peacefully in the Stewart Health Center at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC.
Louise was born on October 14, 1937 in Elizabeth City, NC to Ernest Judson Jones and Emily Hall Brock Jones. In 1951 her family moved to Raleigh where she graduated from Broughton High School. She then attended Saint Mary's College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
A dedicated educator in the Wake County Public School System, Louise began her career at Longview Gardens Elementary School and transferred to Stough Elementary School when it opened in 1968. She was a beloved teacher at Stough and taught there until her retirement.
Louise was a longtime member of Fairmont United Methodist Church where she participated in many aspects of church life, including United Methodist Women and the annual bazaar. She enjoyed playing bridge, Hand and Foot (her favorite), dominoes, and other games with her many friends from church and Springmoor; and she loved spending time at the beach with Larry.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband Larry Tippett and also by her first husband Fred Fonville.
A memorial service for Louise will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Springmoor Retirement Community, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to Rise Against Hunger or to The Springmoor Endowment Fund. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 3, 2020