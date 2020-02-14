|
Louise C. Lehner
April 18, 1919 - February 5, 2020
Cary
Earlier this month, Louise Lehner passed away peacefully at her residence in Waltonwood of Cary. Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, Louise retired from Mellon Bank after 50 years of service. She was active in Literacy Pittsburgh and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She is survived by her brother, James (wife, Marge) of Cary, many nieces and nephews and many more great nieces and nephews. Her joy, laughter and love will be missed.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020