Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Louise Lewis


1918 - 2020
Louise Lewis Obituary
Louise Dildy Shackelford Lewis

1918 - 2020

Pop City, North Carolina

Louise S. Lewis, 101, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place following the service at the Shackelford Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Louise Shackelford Lewis was born in Wilson to Amanda Dildy Shackelford and Richard Washington Shackelford who died 6 months prior to her birth. Lewis taught school in Walstonburg, Snow Hill, Hookerton, LaGrange, Johnston County, Cherryville and Washington. After teaching more than 30

years she and her husband retired to Pop City where they continued to manage farm and forestry operations. Lewis was a graduate of East Carolina Teachers College and Atlantic Christian College. Lewis was an outstanding athlete at East Carolina Teacher's College, a teacher, homemaker, artist, cook and seamstress. She remained active in the Saratoga Christian Church and numerous benevolent activities in Eastern North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Jasper Lee Lewis.

She is survived by their two children, Dr. Carolyn L. Sweet and Dr. Jasper L. Lewis, Jr., three grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren

Memorials may be made to Saratoga Christian Church, 6802 Church Street, P.O.Box 181, Saratoga, NC 27873.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 16, 2020
