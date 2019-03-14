Louise Phelps Daniels



July 17, 1917 - March 12, 2019



Raleigh



Louise Phelps Daniels of Raleigh died quietly in her sleep before sunrise on 12 March 2019, at 101 years old.



She was born 17 July 1917 in Norfolk, VA to Paul Phelps and Millie Gurley (White) Phelps. She and her siblings grew up in the Mills home in Thomasville, NC (now Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina). She lived in Raleigh, NC nearly all her adult life. She is predeceased her husband Lenwood Earl Daniels, Sr., brother Joseph Franklin Phelps, and half-sisters Ruth Elder Phelps Liverman and Grace Janette Phelps Clay.



She is survived by her sister Thelma Phelps Raskin, brother Archie Phelps and her four children Jean (Russell) Philbrick, Earl (Delores) Daniels, Robert Daniels and Alan (Carolyn) Daniels. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Louise was a wonderful person, an inspiration to her family, and she provided a loving and happy atmosphere for everyone who knew her. She loved traveling and camping at their beach-trailer. She always made friends wherever she went, and those friendships were cherished. We will all miss her.



Visitation will be 1-2 PM, and the Funeral Service for her will be conducted at 2 PM Sunday afternoon March 17 in the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 200 SE Maynard Rd. in Cary. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Transitions Life Care, Wm Dunlap Center for Caring, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, and Westover United Methodist Church, 300 Powell Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019