Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Ragland Jones


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Ragland Jones Obituary
Louise Ragland Jones

June 10, 1922 - November 14, 2019

Raleigh

Lousie Ragland Jones, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday , November 25, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Garden, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Sister, Clarice Ragland Greene (Henry), Warrenton, NC and Special Niece, Audra Williamson (Joseph); Brother-in-Law, Earl Lacondre of Cambria Heights, NY; a host of other nieces & nephews.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -