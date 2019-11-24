|
|
Louise Ragland Jones
June 10, 1922 - November 14, 2019
Raleigh
Lousie Ragland Jones, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday , November 25, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Garden, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Sister, Clarice Ragland Greene (Henry), Warrenton, NC and Special Niece, Audra Williamson (Joseph); Brother-in-Law, Earl Lacondre of Cambria Heights, NY; a host of other nieces & nephews.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019