Catherine Louise Shearin Riddick
September 3,1928- September 9, 2019
Rocky Mount
Catherine Louise Shearin Riddick of Rocky Mount, NC, passed away on September 9, 2019 at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount. She was born in the Franklin County Community of Wood. She was a daughter of the late Henry B. Shearin, Sr., and Mae Gupton Shearin of Wood NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Wood Riddick, Sr., brothers Ronald Shearin, Creech Shearin, Hugh G. Shearin, Henry B. Shearin, Jr. and sister, Ruby Shearin
Louise was a graduate of the Class of 1950 of the Park View Nursing School of Rocky Mount. She enjoyed a long and fun career as a Registered Nurse in labor and delivery at Park View and Nash General. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
Louise leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Sidney Wood Riddick, Jr., and wife Kimberly Batts Riddick of Rocky Mount, daughters, Martin "Marty" Riddick Byrd of Charleston, SC, Katherine Virginia "Ginny" Riddick of Richmond, VA, and beloved grandchildren Hannah Riddick Gupton (Tyler) of Chicago, IL, Sidney Wood Riddick, III, of Charleston, SC, Anne Sydney Riddick of Rocky Mount, Noah Batts Riddick of Charleston, SC, E. Thomas "Chip" Byrd, III, of Charleston, SC, and Katherine "Katie" Wood Martin Byrd of New York, NY.
Louise will also be remembered by her sister, Hodgie Shearin McGinty of Augusta, GA, sisters-in-law, Emily Crews Shearin of Rocky Mount and Edith Shearin of Louisburg, NC.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 12:30 – 1:45 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Lakeside Baptist Church, followed by a 2:00 service at the church. Committal will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family invites friends and family to come by the home after the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nash Community College Park View Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7488, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements by Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home, 1130 N Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 12, 2019