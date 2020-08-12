Louise Stephens Upchurch
November 10, 1931 - August 10, 2020
Raleigh
Louise S. Upchurch, age 88, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Road, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Born and raised in Wake County, Louise lived and breathed her faith in Jesus Christ. She taught school in Wake County for 37 years retiring in 1992 and substituted for 10 years more.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Herbert and Mary Stephens; husband C.H. Upchurch; brother, Rollin Stephens; sister, Ann Allen Williams; grandson, Justin Upchurch.
Left with precious memories are her sons, Charlie (Deborah) and Stephen (Robin); daughters, Stephanie Upchurch and Connie Brewers; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
