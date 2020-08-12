1/1
Louise S. Upchurch
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Stephens Upchurch

November 10, 1931 - August 10, 2020

Raleigh

Louise S. Upchurch, age 88, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Road, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Born and raised in Wake County, Louise lived and breathed her faith in Jesus Christ. She taught school in Wake County for 37 years retiring in 1992 and substituted for 10 years more.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Herbert and Mary Stephens; husband C.H. Upchurch; brother, Rollin Stephens; sister, Ann Allen Williams; grandson, Justin Upchurch.

Left with precious memories are her sons, Charlie (Deborah) and Stephen (Robin); daughters, Stephanie Upchurch and Connie Brewers; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved