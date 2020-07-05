Louise S. Stiffler
May 6, 1924 – June 29, 2020
Cary
Louise Stiffler died on June 29, 2020 in Cary, NC. She was born and raised in Chambersburg, PA. Her birth name was "Gladys Louise Sites" but she always went by "Louise" and was nicknamed "Weezy," "Weezer," and "Weez" by family and friends. She graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1942, at a time when most of the men her age were leaving to serve in World War II. She attended nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania and upon graduation worked as a nurse in Student Health at Penn. One of her lifetime highlights occurred when she was selected as one of two nurses traveling with the 1948 US Olympic team to London for the Summer Olympics. Later, she worked as a nurse for the Philadelphia branch of the FBI where she met her husband, H. Edwin "Ed" Stiffler. In 1954, Ed and Louise were married in Los Angeles, CA and started a family. Louise loved being a mother and grandmother and was happiest when she had her family together under one roof. She and Ed in lived in Media, PA for over 25 years before moving to Cary, NC in 1997. Louise was an avid gardener. She and Ed spent many, many hours working together in the garden both in PA and in NC. She loved sitting on her back deck enjoying the yard and listening to the birds.
Louise is survived by her children, Steve Stiffler, Scott Stiffler, Sherrie Freilich, Jerry Stiffler, and Perri-Anne Sims; grandchildren, Molly and Lizzie Freilich, William Stiffler, and Marijke, Theo, and Sylvie Stiffler.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Stiffler, her parents D. Albert Sites and Edna Sites, and her siblings Albert Sites and Marilyn Still.
A memorial service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary. The date has not yet been set.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a flower or tree in your garden or make a donation to your favorite charity
.
Condolences may be sent at: www.brownwynnecary.com