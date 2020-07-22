Louise Tillman Overton
July 8, 1934 – July 19, 2020
Burlington
Louise Tillman Overton, 86, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning with her family around her side. Louise was born in Alamance County to the late Erwin "Red" & Dorothy Small Tillman. She retired from the American Tobacco Company. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, & friend to so many. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Alvin Overton, daughter, Patricia Bass & grandchildren, Ronnie McLamb, Jr., Bryan McLamb.
She is survived by her children, Gary "Bubba" Overton of Cedar Grove, Donna Strickland of Selma, Barry Overton of Cedar Grove, Linda McLamb (Ronnie) of Knightdale, grandchildren, Jason Bass, Barry Overton, Jr., Chris Overton, Robbie Tackett, Sabrina Hartman, Michele Hartman, Christie Inge, Rebecca Holden & many great grandchildren.
Graveside service 11 am, Thursday, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Visitation 1-3, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. She will lie-in-state from 3-5 Wednesday following the visitation. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Funeral available Friday www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral