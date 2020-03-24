|
|
Louise Webb Brooks
October 4, 1930 - March 22, 2020
Siler City
Louise Webb Brooks, 89, passed on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in March 22, 2020, NC.
Due to the corona virus a private funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Siler City. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City.
Louise was born October 4, 1930 in Henderson, NC. She grew up in Louisburg, NC as the mayor's daughter and graduated from Greensboro College. She was a proud member of the Cheerwine 9. After marriage, she interrupted a teaching career to raise four children but returned to teaching as a U. S. History instructor at Jordan-Matthews High School in Siler City.
Preceded in death by her father William C. Webb, mother Louise Ellis Webb, and husband Frank "Yank" Brooks, Jr., she is survived by daughters Leah Brooks Kearney and Lisa Brooks Morse, sons Frank "Gib" Brooks, III and William "Bill" Webb Brooks, and a beloved granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Morse.
Memorial gifts may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020