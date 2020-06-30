Louise Woodard Crabtree
November 11, 1938 - June 28, 2020
Clayton
Louise Woodard Crabtree, 81, daughter of the late Clarence and Flora Woodard passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with entombment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
She is survived by her daughter, April Cain and her husband, Mike; sons, Creig Davis and his wife, Rhonda, Ben Crabtree and his wife, Nancy; daughter, Janda Brock and her husband, Owen; sister, Linda Ballance; grandchildren, Brittany Cain, Travis Crabtree, Heather Sweat, Nicole Combs, Jaclyn Crabtree, Jessie Brock, Chase Crabtree, Summer Davis, Shyanne Davis, Stormy Davis and Kristen Bagley; 9 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ben Crabtree.
While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to: Powhatan FWB Church 3468 Powhatan Rd. Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Crabtree family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
November 11, 1938 - June 28, 2020
Clayton
Louise Woodard Crabtree, 81, daughter of the late Clarence and Flora Woodard passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with entombment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
She is survived by her daughter, April Cain and her husband, Mike; sons, Creig Davis and his wife, Rhonda, Ben Crabtree and his wife, Nancy; daughter, Janda Brock and her husband, Owen; sister, Linda Ballance; grandchildren, Brittany Cain, Travis Crabtree, Heather Sweat, Nicole Combs, Jaclyn Crabtree, Jessie Brock, Chase Crabtree, Summer Davis, Shyanne Davis, Stormy Davis and Kristen Bagley; 9 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ben Crabtree.
While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to: Powhatan FWB Church 3468 Powhatan Rd. Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Crabtree family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.