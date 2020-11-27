Louise "Bummie" Younts Owen
January 31, 1928 - November 24, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Louise "Bummie" Younts Owen, 92, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Halifax County, the daughter of the late Howard Younts, Jr. and Nellie Helen Brogden Younts. In addition to her parents, Bummie was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Peterson Owen; and daughter, Shirley Denise Owen.
Louise was known by many people as the flower lady because she loved to share roses from her garden with neighbors, friends, and her church. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church and the King's Daughters.
Mrs. Owen is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Owen; son, Tom Owen and wife, Terri; and grandchildren, David Owen, Jacob Owen, and Layla Owen.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 27th at Maplewood Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Carolina Piedmont Chapter, 3420 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent towww.clementsfuneralservice.com
.