Luc Kerkhof
August 16, 1954 - January 24, 2020
Raleigh
On Friday, January 24th, 2020, Luc Kerkhof, loving husband and father, died of cancer at the age of 65. His son Peter was able to return from Afghanistan to be with Luc and Betty at the time of his death.
Luc was born on August 16th, 1954, in Menen, West Flanders, Belgium to Andre Kerkhof and Godelieve Malbrancke. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Antwerp in Belgium in 1978. After working for Katoen Natie in the port of Antwerp for some years, he joined the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in January !985 and traveled to Houston, Texas. On February 27th, 1988, he married Betty Black of Abilene, Texas. Their son, Peter was born in Houston, Texas. The family then moved to Los Angeles, and then Chicago. Luc retired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1999, at which time they moved to Raleigh, North Carolina. While living in North Carolina, Luc worked for Poppies, a Belgian cookie company, where he built their first US-based factory. Luc and Betty then purchased the Tuba Exchange in 2011. After 26 years of living in the United States, Luc was sworn in as a US Citizen in December 2011.
Luc was known for his forthright and boisterous manner. Luc was an animated storyteller. Anyone who met him will remember a retelling of the various adventures he accumulated through his full life. Luc loved building. He took great pride in Poppies, and in the Tuba Exchange, and with those he was able to help along the way. He thoroughly enjoyed doting on his grandchildren.
Luc was preceded in death by his father, Andre, his mother, Godelieve, and youngest brother Dirk. He is survived by his wife Betty, brother Marc, son Peter, daughter in law Aerin, three grandchildren, Signe, James, and Emma. A memorial service will be held on March 7th, 2020, at the Church of the Nativity, 8849 Ray Road at 11 AM with a reception to follow. In place of flowers please send donations to the American Red Cross.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020