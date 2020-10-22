Lucile Huntington

Lucile Thrash Huntington



September 28, 1929 - October 20, 2020



Mebane



Lucile, better known as Babe to family and friends, passed away October 20 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 28, 1929 to Henry Lee and Lucile Richardson Thrash. The family moved to Asheville where she married William B. Huntington Jr. They relocated to Chapel Hill in the mid-60's.



In addition to Babe's parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother, Henry Lee Thrash Jr., and a sister, Bonnie Purcell. Surviving are her children Betsy Faulkner (Adrain) and Bill Huntington; grandchildren Kate, Hunter and Layne; and great grandchildren, Taylor and Cameron.



No services are planned at this time.



Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane is serving the family.



