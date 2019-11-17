Home

Lucille C. Wright


1923 - 2019
Lucille C. Wright Obituary
Lucille C. Wright

Clayton

Lucille Velma Cartrette Wright, 96, passed away peacefully at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield on November 13, 2019. Born on May 14, 1923 in Columbus County, NC; she was the daughter of the late James A. Cartrette and Docia Fowler Cartrette, wife of the late Ted H. Wright, and mother of the late Lisa Jo Wright and the late Harold D. Wright.

She is survived by her son: Roger Wright, of Fuquay-Varina; daughter: Gwen Strickland and husband Willie Strickland, of Clayton; grandchildren: Jason Wright, Stephanie White, Geena Williams, Rod Gore, Joey Gore, Harola Taylor and Sandon Wright; ten great-grandchildren; and by nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Private Services will be held for the family at McLaurin Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Clayton. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to SECU Hospice House - 426 Hospital Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577 - for their loving care of Lucille and the family..

Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 17, 2019
