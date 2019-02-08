Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Youngsville Baptist Church
315 E. Main St.
Youngsville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Green Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille Green Cooper Obituary
Lucille Green Cooper

Wake Forest

Lucille Green Cooper, 97, of Wake Forest, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her home. She was born in Franklin County, the daughter of the late Henry M. Green and Pearl Estes Green and was a member of Youngsville Baptist Church where she served as a deacon.

Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon, February 9, 2019 at Youngsville Baptist Church, 315 E. Main St., Youngsville, NC 27596, with the Rev. Charles Stratton officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Forest Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Cooper is survived by her daughters, June Bonnette of Youngsville and Myra Bradley and husband, David, of Newport; sons, Robert Cooper and wife, Betty, of Wake Forest and Randall Cooper of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Monica Ford and husband, Derek, of Wake Forest, Rob Horton and wife, Leslie, of Youngsville, and Lauren Bradley of Morehead City; great-grandchildren, Emily, Dylan, and Ashlea Ford and Brantley Horton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. "Bob" Cooper.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Youngsville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 297, Youngsville, NC 27596.

Friends may visit with the family from 7-8:30 Friday evening at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919) 556-5811.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now