Lucille "Lucy"



Holt Langston



January 23, 1961 - February 3, 2019



Raleigh



Lucille "Lucy" Holt Langston, 58, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.



Lucy was born on January 23, 1961 to the late William deRosset Holt and Patricia Paton Holt and was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. She received her Bachelor Degree in Psychology from Elon College and then went on to earn her nursing degree. Lucy worked in many facets of the nursing industry. Being a Registered Nurse was her passion in life. She enjoyed helping people and was a faithful volunteer for various organizations in her community. Her love for animals of all kinds was forever present throughout her entire life. Lucy was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.



Those left to cherish her memory are her two loving children, Patricia Holt Langston and Michael Scott Langston, Jr.; granddaughter, Aubrey Brooke Henderson; sisters, Patricia Holt Parker (George Wesley), Hannah Pickett Holt, and Mary Holt Rainosek (Mark); two nephews; five nieces; and other extended family and friends.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro c/o Beacon Place at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.



