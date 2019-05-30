Lucille P. Richards



August 7, 1930 - May 29, 2019







Zebulon



Lucille Perry Richards, of the Pearce's community went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning. She was born in Wake County the daughter of the late Clifton and Mary Pierce Perry. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Eddie G. Richards, a son Eddie C. Richards and brother, Ben Perry.



A funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, May 31 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with burial to follow in Pearce Baptist Church Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Tony Shannhan; daughter-in-law, Judy H. Richards; grandchildren, Jonathan and Lauren Shannhan, Katie and Russell Patton and Drew Richards; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Miriam, Bentley and Norah.



The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:45 Friday morning prior to the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.



Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 89 Brantleytown Rd., Zebulon, NC 27597 or to Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg. Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019