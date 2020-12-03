1/1
Lucille Waidler
1931 - 2020
November 27, 1931 - November 23, 2020
Dawsonville, Georgia - Lucille "Lucy" Doris Brady Waidler, 88, of Dawsonville, GA, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Earl Ray Waidler. She is survived by her daughters Laurie Bradley (Mark) of Sioux Falls, SD, Sharon Waidler (Matt Chytka) of Raleigh, NC and 2 sons Larry Waidler (Melanie) of Dawsonville, GA, & Kurt Waidler (Erin) of Naperville, IL.
"Mootie" valued family and enjoyed a long and rewarding life. Gathering with family was her most treasured event. She loved every holiday and came to be known as "Mrs. Claus" by many.
A virtual memorial will be held on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 5pm EST. Details will be available at https://www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com/obituary/Lucille-Waidler
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Angel Flight Soars, Red Cross or Meals on Wheels.


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Dahlonega Funeral Home
20 Gibson Road
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-3683
