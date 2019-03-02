Lucinda Olinger Doherty



Lucinda Olinger Doherty, 64, of Seneca, SC, passed away February 19, 2019, after a 3-year battle with a rare incurable cancer, Carcinosarcoma. She was born April 8, 1954 in Atlanta, GA. Her parents, William Randolph Olinger, Jr. and Mary Frances Vaughan Olinger, as well as her father-in-law, Robert J. Doherty pre-deceased her. She is married to Gregory Alan Doherty and has one daughter from a previous marriage, Taylor Henry Meyer, and 2 stepchildren from Greg's previous marriage, Sean Patrick Doherty and Nicole Marie Doherty.



Her life with Greg was filled with many wonderful cross-country motorcycle trips, creating memories and seeing God's creation. She has known Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior since she was 50 years old and has devoted her life to serving Him. Her passion after retirement became short term mission trips where she was drawn to Kenya and serving with Freedom Global.



After Lucinda's diagnosis of Carcinosarcoma in August 2015, her daughter, Taylor, encouraged her to keep a journal, which has now been turned into a book of encouragement. It is titled "God Shows up in the Valleys, my Personal Journey with an Incurable Cancer." It can be purchased online through Amazon with all proceeds going to GHS Cancer Research in Greenville, SC. Lucinda is grateful to all the doctors, oncologists and nurses that treated her during her illness. It amazed her how God put together such an incredible team.



Lucinda is survived by her loving husband, Gregory Alan Doherty of Seneca, SC; her daughter, Taylor Henry Meyer and her husband, Brad of Atlanta, GA; her stepson, Sean Patrick Doherty and his wife Lindsey of Denver, CO; and her stepdaughter, Nicole Marie Doherty of Chicago, IL. Four precious grandchildren, Henry Luke Meyer, Cora Layne Doherty, Everett Alan Doherty and Selah Lucinda Meyer, who was born on February 20, 2019. She is survived by three siblings: brother, Grayson Vaughan Olinger and his wife, Linda of Greensboro, NC; sister, Mary Ruth Bolin and her husband, Robbie of Greensboro, NC; and John Randolph Graves Olinger and his wife, Rhonda of West End, NC; and all of their respective children (Lucinda's 6 nieces and nephews). She is also survived by her mother-in-law, MaryAnn Doherty of Clio, MI; her brother-in-law, Jeffrey Robert Doherty and his wife, Patricia of St. Louis, MO, and their 2 children.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM, March 9, 2019, Saturday, at Lifepoint Church, 1926 Blue Ridge Blvd., Seneca, SC, with a reception following the service. Arrangements provided by Davenport Funeral Home, West Union, SC.



In lieu of flowers, Lucinda kindly requests memorial donations be made to either: GHS Cancer Institute, Attn: Rare Tumor Program, 300 E. McBee Avenue, Suite 503, Greenville, SC 29601 or to Freedom Global, Attn: In memory of Lucinda Doherty, P.O. Box 51373, Durham, NC 27717.



Lucinda would like to thank all of her prayer warriors who are too many to name, who lifted her up in prayer and a huge praise to God who used her cancer in amazing ways. To Him always be the glory!



