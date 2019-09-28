|
Lucius Sanderford Jones, Jr.
Wendell
Lucius Sanderford Jones, Jr. (Sandy), 52, of Wendell passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Wake Med in Raleigh.
Sandy was born on November 17, 1966, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh the son of Lucius Jones and Carolyn Barnes Jones. He was a lifelong resident of Wendell and a member of Wendell Baptist Church. Sandy graduated from Ravenscroft School and N.C. State University. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.
Sandy was a building contractor and vice president of United Realty and Construction in Wendell. He absolutely loved to travel and enjoyed snow skiing, boating and spending time at the family home in Beaufort. He had a deep love for the western part of our country and traveled there as often as possible. He was an avid N.C. State fan and was a fixture at their football and basketball games. He attended many political events with his father. Sandy was a great lover of all animals especially his Labrador retrievers. He loved music but was an avid fan of The Grateful Dead.
Sandy will be greatly missed by his father, Lucius and step-mother, Janie of Wendell; his mother, Carolyn Barnes Jones of Raleigh and her partner, Russell Gay; sister, Dare Branch Krompecher and her husband, Pedro; nephews: Sanderford (Ford) and Mansfield (Field) Krompecher; companion Kim Echols Bryant; and beloved dogs: Lucy and Jax.
A memorial service was held at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Later Saturday there was a celebration of Sandy's life for family and friends on the lawn at North Ridge Country Club with good music, libations and a sharing of our love for Sandy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019