Lucy Kathryn Windsor Black
January 7, 1930 - December 26, 2019
Cary
Lucy Kathryn Windsor Black passed away peacefully December 26, 2019 in Cary. She was born January 7, 1930 in Marshall, MO to Grovner Davis Windsor and Linna Cordry Windsor. She grew up on a farm in Cooper County, graduated from Pilot Grove High School, and became the first of her family to graduate from college, receiving a B.S. in Home Economics from the University of Missouri. She married Chester D. Black in 1952 and they were happily together for 67 years.
Lucy resided for most of her adult life in Raleigh, later moving to Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary. Lucy was a lifetime member of West Raleigh Presbyterian Church, serving both as Deacon and Elder. She worked tirelessly at home and in the community with organizations such as the NC State Fair Home Economics Division, the PEO, and various charities. She was a fantastic cook, devoted mother, and loving wife. She was an outstanding member and leader of 4H clubs, and supported 4H in NC through scholarships and contributions.
She is survived by her husband, Chester D. Black; children, Linda K. Black, Kevin L. Black (Rachel), Ronald B. Black (Tammy); grandchildren James D. Black, Victoria L. Black, William Vaughn, Thomas W. Black, Adrian L. Black; and great grandchildren Benjamin Black and Loreli Stout. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Grovner D. Windsor, Jr. and is survived by her brother John Windsor (Cindy); and sister-in-law Adrianna Briggs (Gary).
Family will receive friends at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary Friday, January 3 from 10AM to 12PM with a graveside service at 2PM at Raleigh Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4 at 10AM at West Raleigh Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to West Raleigh Presbyterian Church or the Glenaire Annual Appeal.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019