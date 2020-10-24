Lucy Foster Denton
August 9, 1937 - October 22, 2020
Louisburg
Lucy Cooper Foster Denton, 83, of Louisburg was called to Heaven on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1937, to the late John, Sr. and Mattie Murphy Foster. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Callie Stephenson Denton; brothers, Joe, Elmo, Jeff, John Jr., Tom, Billy, and Wilton Foster; and sisters, Annie Rue Foster and Berta Moore
Lucy loved her grandchildren, her sisters, her whole family, as well as her neighbors, and her church family at Centerville Baptist Church. She was a Duke Basketball fan, and she enjoyed traveling. Lucy worked as a CNA at Burnette's Retirement Village for 25 years where she cared for so many, and she continued to care for family and friends after her retirement. Lucy was an incredible mother, who made sure her family always had what was needed.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 pm at Centerville Baptist Church with the Reverend Doug Moore officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in the Foster Family Cemetery. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Lucy is survived by her children, Diane Marks (Benjie), Brantley Denton (Pam), and Amy Denton; her grandchildren, Kalie Marks, Gracie Denton, Jackson Denton, and Hayden Denton; her sisters, Rachel Denton, Lois King, and Linda Rich, sisters-in-law, Marie Denton and Reva Foster; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com
