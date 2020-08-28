Lucy Anne Duff



ANGIER



Lucy Anne (Rollins) Duff, 78, passed away August 18, 2020, in Raleigh, NC, after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Irvine Rollins, Jr. and Ruth Ford Rollins. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Norman Duff, of Angier, NC, her daughters Norma Duff-Greenwood and her husband Scott Greenwood, and Kristina Pendergraft and her husband Thomas Pendergraft, of Raleigh, NC. Lucy was born in Nashua, NH, and grew up in Hudson, NH, where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She loved dancing, spending time with friends, and taking care of her family. She was generous of spirit and never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed. A private celebration of Lucy's life was held at City of Oaks Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC, on August 21, 2020. Lucy is also survived by grandchildren Christopher Pendergraft, Jeffrey and Monica Greenwood, Jared Greenwood and Amara Hosinski, and Justin Greenwood of NC, and great-grandchildren Ashton Wade, Rhowan, Aubree and Harper Greenwood, and Evelyn Hosinski-Trevino. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Raleigh, and Transitions Lifecare Hospice for their loving care of Lucy.



