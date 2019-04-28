Lucy Jo de Monchaux



February 3, 1935 - April 15, 2019



Chapel Hill



Mrs. Lucy Jo Jackson de Monchaux, 84, wife of the late Frank Emile de Monchaux, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home.



A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC.



Lucy Jo Jackson was born on February 3, 1935 in Berwyn, IL, to the late Edith Marguerite Pope Jackson and Arthur Edward Jackson, Jr. Lucy was a vivacious, radiant, dedicated and loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved having conversations with family, friends and even strangers and she was never shy about sharing her opinion on just about anything. She chose "Hug" for her license plate because she believed everyone should give and receive more hugs.



Mrs. de Monchaux is survived by her daughter, Leslie Carol de Monchaux Rinehart, of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Julia Marie Rinehart, David Jess Rinehart, Evan Emile Rinehart, Sarah Elizabeth MacWilliams, Kevin David MacWilliams, Rachel Margaret MacWilliams; son-in-law, David Ned MacWilliams, of Weston, CT; and her nephews, David and Thomas Jackson.



In addition to her husband, parents, and brother, Lucy was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Lynne de Monchaux MacWilliams.



The de Monchaux family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill.