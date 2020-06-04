Luda Braswell Hinnant
May 2, 1921 - June 1, 2020
Smithfield
Smithfield – Luda Braswell Hinnant, age 99, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020. She was born in Johnston County May 2, 1921 to the late Charles Richard and Bertha Creech Braswell. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by husband, Garland Rayford Hinnant, who died November 9, 1974; Son, Garland Rayford "Ray" Hinnant Jr.; Brothers, Robert Braswell, Rev. Worth Braswell, Bill Braswell; Sisters, Vonnie Pearce, Louise Langley, Eunice Thompson, Hazel Carter, Joyce Myers, Betsy Pate, and Frances Howell; A graveside service will be conducted in Selma Memorial Gardens, 11 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 with Rev. Vicki Medlin officiating. Mrs. Hinnant graduated from Princeton High School and was a long time member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Smithfield. She loved her family, church, music, flowers, and reading. She is survived by daughter, Margy Hinnant Satterfield(Charlie) of Rosewood; Grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Partin(Jason) of Loveland, OH, Kathryn Mercer(Andrew) of Winston-Salem, NC, Chris Hinnant(AnnaMarie) of Wilmington, NC, Melissa Finch(Dave) of Four Oaks, NC; Great grandchildren, Riley, Caroline and Blythe Partin, Will and Claire Mercer, Thomas and Emerson Hinnant, Rhys, Zoie, and Ely Finch;Numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends tremendous gratitude to the staff of the former Carolina House and Smithfield Manor of Smithfield for the love and care shown to her over the years. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 529 S. 3rd St., Smithfield NC, 27577 or to the Dementia Society of America, P.O.Box 600 Doylestown, PA, 18901.
The family would like to express their concern for everyone's health and would gratefully accept condolences online or by mail from those who are not able to attend.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Parrishfh.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.