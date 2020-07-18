1/1
Ludie Bolick
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ludie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ludie May Bolick

February 16, 1943 - July 10, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Ludie May Bolick, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother of Raleigh, NC passed peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on July 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home.

Ludie married the love of her life, Kenneth Lee Bolick Sr. on December 15, 1958. She was the loving mother to five beautiful children, grandmother to seven granddaughters and two grandsons, and great grandmother to two great granddaughters.

Ludie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Bolick Sr., of 62 years; sons, Charles Bolick, Dale Bolick and wife Leslie, Kenneth Lee Bolick Jr. and fíance Lori; daughters, Susie Bolick Grimes and husband Matt, and Tina Bolick Dickerson and fíance Gregg; granddaughters, Stacy Bolick Heigl and husband Nate, Jessica Sue Grimes, Shannon Bolick Redd and husband Hurley, Stephanie Marie Deans and husband Billy, Kristen Renee Bolick, Elizabeth Marie Bolick and Natalie Mae Bolick; grandsons Kenneth Lee Bolick III, and Mark Diston Bolick; and great granddaughters, Savanna Leigh Clemmons and Elizabeth Rae Redd, and sister Ann Cosimini.

A memorial service will be held at RFA Church, 2660 Yonkers Rd. Raleigh NC 27604 on July 22, 2020. Visitation at 12pm with service to follow at 1pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
12:00 PM
RFA Church
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
01:00 PM
RFA Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
9192353337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ricky Bagwell
Family
July 16, 2020
I treasure the great memories you left with me !! Heaven is brighter with you in it !! You were a beautiful lady inside and out !!!

Til I see you again
Love Gwen
Gwen Norris
Friend
July 11, 2020
A Beautiful Caring Lady. She will be missed.
A lot of memories.
Sandra
S Walker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved