Ludie May Bolick



February 16, 1943 - July 10, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Ludie May Bolick, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother of Raleigh, NC passed peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on July 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home.



Ludie married the love of her life, Kenneth Lee Bolick Sr. on December 15, 1958. She was the loving mother to five beautiful children, grandmother to seven granddaughters and two grandsons, and great grandmother to two great granddaughters.



Ludie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Bolick Sr., of 62 years; sons, Charles Bolick, Dale Bolick and wife Leslie, Kenneth Lee Bolick Jr. and fíance Lori; daughters, Susie Bolick Grimes and husband Matt, and Tina Bolick Dickerson and fíance Gregg; granddaughters, Stacy Bolick Heigl and husband Nate, Jessica Sue Grimes, Shannon Bolick Redd and husband Hurley, Stephanie Marie Deans and husband Billy, Kristen Renee Bolick, Elizabeth Marie Bolick and Natalie Mae Bolick; grandsons Kenneth Lee Bolick III, and Mark Diston Bolick; and great granddaughters, Savanna Leigh Clemmons and Elizabeth Rae Redd, and sister Ann Cosimini.



A memorial service will be held at RFA Church, 2660 Yonkers Rd. Raleigh NC 27604 on July 22, 2020. Visitation at 12pm with service to follow at 1pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store