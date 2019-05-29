Luella "Lou" N. Davis



September 20, 1930 - May 24, 2019



Plano



The old life is gone; the new life has begun! Lou's new life has begun. And while those of us still in our earthly bodies miss her, we celebrate her homecoming with the Lord.



Born Patty Luella Nowell to W. A. and Omie Nowell in Wendell NC, she became Luella Nowell Davis with her marriage to E. Dale Davis. Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Rudolph and William "Bay" Nowell; sister, Myrtle Nowell Dowdy; and her husband, Dale. She is survived by daughters Marsha Claytor, Evelyn Law; a son, Terry Davis; son in law, Gary Law; daughter in law, Dena Davis; granddaughters, Shannon Roberts, Haven Claytor, Jordan Claytor; grandson in law, Brian Roberts; great granddaughter Lauren Teconchuk; and great grandson in law, Ben Teconchuk.



Lou was a true Southern lady who personified Christ's command to love others. She loved her church, The Heights, her time in The Singing Saints, and her many relationships in her Sunday School class. Space does not allow an enumeration of all the roles Lou played in this life, but in every role she touched lives with her warmth, love, and genuine care for others. Even in assisted care, her manner and love was felt by her care-givers and medical professionals. The family expresses its sincere appreciation to the staff and management at Appletree Court Assisted Living, Allegro Assisted Living, and everyone at Baylor Scott & White Heart Hospital. Your love, caring and professionalism will always be remembered.



Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also. John 14:1-3 NKJV.



Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel in Restland Memorial Park, Dallas, Texas. Interment followed in Restland Memorial Park. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.restlandfuneralhomedallas.com online. Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019