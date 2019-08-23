|
|
Lula Anne Smith Ellis
August 4, 1940 - August 21, 2019
Garner
Lula Anne Smith Ellis, 79, Passed away at Rex Hospital Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Anne was born August 4, 1940 in Wake County, the daughter of the late Walter and Vashtie Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband James Dwight Ellis, three sisters, Ruby Moon, Gladys Medlin, Jeanette Mangum, and two brothers Simon Smith and Parker Smith.
Anne is survived by her sister Lois Hicks of Garner; brother Wade Smith of Raleigh; several nieces and many friends and members of her "extended family".
A private service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at Montlawn Memorial Park.
On-line condolences may be made sent by visiting www.montlawn.com .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 23, 2019