Luther Levon Carlisle
Wendell
Luther Levon Carlisle, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born July 1, 1938 in Scotland County to the late William Howard Carlisle and Myrtle Faulk Carlisle. Luther honorably served his country in the US Navy and retired after 31 years of service and worked for the US Postal Service for 17 years.
Memorial service 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Luther is survived by his wife, Martha Caudle Carlisle; children: Deborah C. Kirby, Charles Gregory Carlisle, Cynthia C. East, Denise C. Dutrow; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Marcile Carlisle, brothers: Robert Carlisle, William H. Carlisle; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Luther was preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth C. Grant; siblings: Leon Carlisle, Ola C. Norton, Leo Carlisle, Larry Carlisle and Geraldine C. Brook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Care Fund for Martha Carlisle, c/o Deborah Kirby, 8312 Lockleair Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2020