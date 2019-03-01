Lyna Jewell Rogers



November 29, 1941 - February 27, 2019



Carrboro



Lyna Jewell Rogers, a long-time resident of Carrboro, North Carolina, died on February 27, 2019, at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC after a brief illness.



Lyna was born on November 29, 1941, in Hartsville, South Carolina, the daughter of William Ray and Mary Jewell Hartsell Rogers. After spending her childhood years in Gastonia, NC, the family moved to Fayetteville, NC and Lyna graduated from Fayetteville High School where she participated in Scottish dancing.



She continued her education at Woman's College of UNC in Greensboro, and UNC-Chapel Hill, where she graduated from the Dental Hygiene program in 1963.



Lyna began her career as a dental hygienist with Dr. Maurice Richardson in Albemarle, NC.



In June 1984, she returned to Chapel Hill and began work at UNC as a Dental Hygienist in the Department of Periodontics Dental Faculty Practice. She transferred to the Department of Orthodontics in February 1989 as a Research Assistant and was promoted to Research Analyst in 2001. She participated in several groundbreaking research endeavors. Lyna retired in 2006.



Lyna loved all things about Chapel Hill and Carrboro. She was an avid Tar Heel sports fan. She loved walking with her friends on campus or on the many trails in the Chapel Hill area.



Church played an important part in Lyna's life, first at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she served as board chair, then at University UMC where she was a member of the Tuesday Evening Circle, the alto section of the choir and the handbell ringers.



Lyna was an avid reader and lifelong learner. She was well-traveled and maintained true friendships in many countries throughout the world. She especially loved snow skiing, and later, walking trips. She was a huge tennis fan!



Lyna was loved by many, many people who treasured her friendship. She was a caretaker to family and friends in need. She was active in organizations that are in service to others including TABLE, an organization that packs food for hungry children in the community.



Predeceased by her parents, Lyna is survived by stepson Mark Furr and numerous cousins and loved ones.



There will be a memorial service for Lyna on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 am at University United Methodist Church, 150 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill.



Lyna had a wonderful life that was cut far too short. She never met a stranger!



Memorials may be made to TABLE www.tablenc.org or an organization of one's choice.



The Rogers family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. Please leave condolences at www.hallwynne.com See obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary