Lynda Mae Caldwell



December 21, 1950 - February 12, 2019



Raleigh



Lynda Mangum Caldwell, age 68, died peacefully on February 12, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. Lynda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike Caldwell; and their son, Daniel of Raleigh, NC; and her brother, Wade (Brooke); brother-in-law, Bruce (Jean); nieces and nephews. She is also survived by lifelong friends, Peaches Blank, Leigh Ann and Ed Myers.



Lynda and her brother spent their childhood at the Oxford Orphanage in Oxford, NC. Lynda embraced her life there and was appreciative of the challenges and opportunities it presented. Following her high school graduation in 1969, she attended NC State on a scholarship. At NC State Lynda made many friends. She was known to the girls in Metcalf dorm as Maggie. Lynda was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and met the love of her life, Mike Caldwell, during her sophomore year. Academically gifted, Lynda graduated in 3 ½ years, married Mike, and they moved to San Diego, where Mike pitched for the Padres for three years. Later Mike and Lynda moved to San Francisco, where Mike played with the Giants and Lynda sold real estate. In 1977, they moved to Milwaukee, living there for 8 years while Mike played for the Brewers, during which time they welcomed their son



Daniel in 1980.



Lynda loved the game of baseball just as she loved life. She was a proud Major League spouse and would often joke with her sorority sisters that "an orphan finally made it to the big leagues." Her friendships with many major league players and Commissioner Bud Selig brought her great joy. Lynda and Mike moved to Raleigh in 1979, to raise their son Daniel. Lynda loved her role as a little league Mom and toted her radar gun to every game, as Daniel followed in his Dad's footsteps to pitch for the NC State Wolfpack. Lynda loved Wolfpack baseball and forged great friendships with Coach Sam Esposito and Coach Elliott Avent. She would claim Chris Cammack as her brother.



The family will be having a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Hasentree Golf Club, 7305 Village Club Dr., Wake Forest, NC.



The family expresses love and appreciation to all who have sent hugs and love over the past several weeks. Memorial gifts made be made to the



NC State Wolfpack Club (baseball), PO Box 37100, Raleigh, NC 27627 or to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford (formerly Oxford Orphanage), 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2019