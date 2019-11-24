Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church
Willow Spring, NC
View Map
Lynda Smith


1931 - 2019
Lynda Smith Obituary
Lynda Blalock Smith

April 28, 1931 - November 17, 2019

Willow Spring

Lynda Lou Blalock Smith, 88, died peacefully at her home 11/17/19. She grew up in Willow Spring, the daughter of Coonie and Lee Blalock. She became a nurse and married her high school sweetheart, retired Major Gerald Smith. She traveled the world with him in the military along with their three children, Louann, Gerry, and Suzann. Upon returning to Willow Spring, she worked as a psychiatric nurse until she retired. Whether it was someone in her family, a friend, a patient, or a flower in her beloved garden, she tended to each with gentle, persistent, loving care.

Her brother, Alvin, and her son, Gerry, precede her in death. She lovingly leaves her husband, Gerald; her two sisters, Laura Lee and Joann; her daughter Lynda Louann along with Louann's sons, Daniel and David (spouse, Kendall); her daughter Suzann (spouse, Susan), along with children, Robyne and Austin (spouse, Brandon), and their first great-grandson, Noah, and many dear nieces and nephews. After an earlier private family burial, a celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on December 28, 2019, which is the date of their wedding 67 years earlier, at the same location, Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Willow Spring, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI or the
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019
