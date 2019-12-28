|
Lynn Bergold Thorne
JANUARY 1, 1939 – DECEMBER 19, 2019
Raleigh
Lynn was born January 1, 1939 in McComb, Mississippi. Her parents were George and Elizabeth Bergold.
Lynn graduated from McComb High School, and then went to Baylor University. Lynn studied Accounting, and later taught at the University of Georgia, and NC State. She also edited Accounting Text Books.
In 1983, she met Frank Thorne at Church, and they later married. Frank had three children from a previous marriage. They are Susan Friedl, Steve Thorne and Carol Prillman.
Lynn has a special love for her niece and nephew Christie Callender and Hunter Bergold.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 3, 2019 at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund at 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
A service of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC 2757.
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019